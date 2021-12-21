LNP – If concessions not given, bus fare hike inevitable: Gemunu

The Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) said if the government does not consider allowing concessions, bus fare need to be increased to cover the loss.

LPBOA President Gemunu Wijerathe said that the private bus industry is about to collapse and needs very firm decisions from the government to protect it.

The country has come to a situation where people cannot use their own vehicles due to fuel price hike, he said.

With the recent fuel price increase, there is no way to continue the service. All accessories and spare parts related to buses have sharply increased, Mr. Wijerathe said.

Therefore, the government should make a tangible decision to provide relief for the service immediately, he said.