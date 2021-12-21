LNP – Fuel prices increased

Prices of fuel have been increased with effect from midnight on Monday (20), the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation announced.

Accordingly,the price of a litre of Petrol (92 Octane) has been increased by Rs 20 (from Rs 157 to 177), Petrol (95 Octane) increased by Rs. 23 (from Rs 184 to 207),

Auto Diesel increased by Rs. 10 (from Rs 111 to 121), Super Diesel increased by Rs.15 (from Rs 144 to 159) while Kerosene increased by Rs. 10, (from Rs 77 to 87)