LNP – Litro Gas recommences operation from today

Litro Gas Lanka today announced that Litro Gas operations will recommence from today, as per the approval given by the Consumer Affairs Authority and the SLSI for one ship containing LPG .

Currently, two more LPG ships have docked near the Litro Gas Terminal in Kerawalapitiya, awaiting the necessary approvals from the CAA and the SLSI, Litro Gas Lanka said in a statement.

As soon as the Company receives approval from the authorities, Litro Gas Lanka Ltd will take immediate steps to discharge the LPG and commence filling and distributing all categories of Litro gas cylinders throughout the country, Director Sales & Marketing/ Corporate Affairs of Litro Gas Lanka Janaka Pathirathna said.