LNP – Police initiates program to regulate three-wheelers

The Sri Lanka Police has initiated a project to regulate all three wheelers in the country.

Under this program, the details of all three wheelers in the country, including drivers and owners, will be registered on a separate website, including their photographs.

The pilot program of this project was initiated by the Western and Southern Provinces.

On the instructions of Matara SSP Nishantha de Zoysa, the program to regulate three wheelers in the Weligama Police Division was launched yesterday (4).

The purpose of this program is to quickly identify the three wheelers that are being used in drug and underworld activities, to net the three wheelers that flee without a hitch, and to nab those who harass tourists.

The OIC of the Traffic Division further stated that there are 300 three wheelers in the Weligama Police Division at present, and during the inaugural program, details were obtained from 127 of the 300 three wheelers in the area, and the drivers were photographed