LNP – Gas cylinders to be released to market from tomorrow

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) said that it has decided to release domestic gas cylinders to the market from tomorrow (05) under three conditions.

The technical committee had issued the recommendations based on the investigation reports on gas.

Accordingly,

01.Not to issue previously imported gas cylinders.

02.The chemical ‘Mercaptan’to be made mandatory in cylinders to detect odors according to standard.

03.One out of every 100 gas cylinders is to be inspected during the manufacturing process and the serial number is given to the Consumer Affairs Authority.