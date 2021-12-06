Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

imran in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Sialkot lynching: PM Imran Khan speaks to President Gotabaya in UAE; conveys nation’s anger & shame

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday expressed shock at the brutal Sialkot lynching of a Sri Lankan national, but expressed confidence in PM Imran Khan’s commitment to punish all those involved.

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose government is a key regional ally to Pakistan, took to Twitter to condemn the horrific Friday incident that saw a mob torture and kill Priyantha Kumara.

One thought on “LNP – Sialkot lynching: PM Imran Khan speaks to President Gotabaya in UAE; conveys nation’s anger & shame

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    December 6, 2021 at 3:09 am
    Permalink

    Sri Lanka needs to summon the Pakistan Ambassador in Sri Lanka and ask for a explanation and a strong protect to terrorist action. The whole world know present Pakistan supports these actions.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *