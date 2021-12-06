LNP – Sialkot lynching: PM Imran Khan speaks to President Gotabaya in UAE; conveys nation’s anger & shame
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday expressed shock at the brutal Sialkot lynching of a Sri Lankan national, but expressed confidence in PM Imran Khan’s commitment to punish all those involved.
PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose government is a key regional ally to Pakistan, took to Twitter to condemn the horrific Friday incident that saw a mob torture and kill Priyantha Kumara.
Sri Lanka needs to summon the Pakistan Ambassador in Sri Lanka and ask for a explanation and a strong protect to terrorist action. The whole world know present Pakistan supports these actions.