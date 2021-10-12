LNP – Cabinet nod to formulate laws on cyber security

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to draft two bills called Defense Cyber Commands Act and a draft bill for imposing cyber protection laws, the Government Information Department said.

The President as the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Technology has furnished the two proposals.

Defense Cyber Commands Act has been proposed With the development of the electronic communication, terrorist groups and criminals have tended to use the cyber space and electronic communication for terrorist activities, organized crimes and anti – social activities.

The electronic communication across cyber space has been recognized as a crucial factor that can directly affect the national security. Therefore, it has been vital to formulate new laws today, covering all sectors for ensuring the national security across including the required provisions so that the operations performed by cyber protection units which are established at institutional level at present by the three – armed forces, Police and other agencies.

Meanwhile,Cyber security and preparation of an institutional structure in the connection is coming under the scope of the Ministry of Technology. Accordingly, followed by discussions held with the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Technology and other related parties, it has been decided appropriate to formulate a respective draft bill including cyber protection provisions in relation to defense sector.

Requirement of formulation of new laws is with the intention of creating a regulatory framework for implementing national information apart from those applicable to national defense and cyber protection strategy, formulation of provisions to establish Sri Lanka Cyber Protection Agency to act with other cooperating agencies for fulfilment of the purpose, introduction of legal provisions required for protecting infrastructure facilities related to decisive and essential information within the country, prevention of risk activities that affect the cyber security as well as creating a formal cyber protected environment within the country.