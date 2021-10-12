LNP – President raps cabinet over unwanted state expenses as cost of living soars

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday evening instructed his cabinet to cut down on all state expenses including unnecessary fleets of vehicles being used by ministries as the government felt the heat over the soaring cost of basic items.

The Daily Mirror learns that the high prices of basic goods was widely discussed in the cabinet last evening and President Rajapaksa had instructed ministers to cut down all state expenses as the public bore the brunt of the high cost of living.

The President further instructed Minister Udaya Gammanpila that he would not permit a fuel price hike despite the world oil prices rising, and asked for an alternative way to overcome the crisis. Several ministers were also in agreement with the President that there should be no fuel price hike.

President Rajapaksa also instructed Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to find solutions to the rising prices of essential items, urging him to provide relief to the citizens as soon as possible. President Rajapaksa had said if Minister Basil could not find any alternatives then to come up with fresh methods where people could be offered relief.

President Rajapaksa had then instructed the cabinet to discuss this issue of the rising cost of living in Parliament and for the government members to give a detailed explanation to all Parliamentary members as to why the prices had been increased so all parliamentarians would be aware.

The cost of living was the most widely discussed topic at last evening’s cabinet meeting