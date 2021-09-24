LNP – O/L results released

The Examinations Department has released the results of the 2020 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination.

The Examinations Department Commissioner General Sananth B. Pujitha said the results can be viewed on the Department’s website: https://doenets.lk/examresults

He said due to the COVID pandemic situation in the country, the examination results were released except the results of aesthetic studies (practical).

Accordingly, 622, 352 candidates sat for the exam from 4513 examination centres with 423,746 school candidates and 198,606 private candidates faced the examination.

542 examination coordination centres were functioning countrywide, the Commissioner General said.