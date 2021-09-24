LNP – No country made specific COVID vaccine mandatory: Govt.

The Foreign Ministry has informed the Health Ministry that no country has made a specific COVID-19 vaccine compulsory when entering their respective countries.

Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told the Daily Mirror that the Foreign Ministry had informed that every country accepts foreigners no matter whether they had been administered with any kind of WHO-approved vaccine.

“However, if there is any country which wants those who visit that particular country to get vaccinated with a particular vaccine before entering, the Health Ministry would consider giving the preferred vaccine if it is available in the country,” he pointed out.

“Accordingly, those people who are expecting to go overseas can receive the relevant COVID-19 vaccine; however, they have to come out with the documentary evidence and produce them to the Director-General of Health Services,” Dr. Herath added.

When asked as to how the Health DG could be accessed, he said such individuals could email the relevant documents and certificates to dghs@health.gov.lk

Dr. Herath proceeded to say though there were moves by the Foreign Employment Bureau to get people expecting to go overseas vaccinated with the jab recommended by the relevant country, all the moves have been abandoned as of now because the Foreign Ministry has categorically stated that no country has made any specific COVID vaccine mandatory.