LNP – Another batch of 104,000 doses of ’’Pfizer’’ vaccines brought to SL

Another batch of 104,000 doses of the “Pfizer” vaccine manufactured in the US, was brought to the country this morning to be used as the second dose, the Airport Duty Manager said.

The vaccines were packed in 18 cartons weighing 619 kg, he said.

The cargo was stored at the Katunayake Airport Cargo Village freezer facility and subsequently, transferred to the State Pharmaceutical Corporation Central Warehouse in Colombo by the corporation’s freezer trucks