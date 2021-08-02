Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Issuing copies of birth, death, marriage certificates to go online

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Copies of birth, death and marriage certificates will be issued online from today (Aug.2), the Registrar General’s Department said.

Certificates can be applied through mobile phones and computers and payments can be made using Visa and MasterCard.

The department said that copies of the application can be obtained at the nearest Divisional Secretariat.

Further information can be obtained from the website www.rgd.gov.lk or by calling 011 288 95 18 hotline.

One thought on “LNP – Issuing copies of birth, death, marriage certificates to go online

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    August 2, 2021 at 9:31 am
    Permalink

    wonder! why do we need to get the application if we applied through online?

    Reply

