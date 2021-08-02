LNP – Flights carrying vaccinated passengers allowed operating in full capacity

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAA) yesterday gave clearance for incoming flights to operate in full capacity provided the passengers are fully vaccinated and are arriving via a bio bubble.

In an effort to reopen the country to international travellers despite the ongoing pandemic, the CAASL yesterday announced its decision to grant permission for the carriage of fully vaccinated passengers without any limitation in the number of persons per flight.

Following the instructions received by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, the CAASL said there would be no limitations of passenger number per flight if the travellers have received the relevant doses of the vaccination against COVID-19 at least 14 days before the arrival date.