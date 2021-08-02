LNP – Western Province to receive face-lift
The Western Province is slated to receive a face-lift with plans afoot to embark on an urban beautification programme that will start from Kelaniya.
The programme is launched by the Special Assignments and Environment Division of the Presidential Secretariat.
The first phase of the project will focus on city beautification, road cleanliness, and environmental conservation.
A discussion was held by the relevant authorities earlier this week on the areas that require immediate focus.
According to a statement released by the President’s Media Division (PMD), the discussion drew attention to the need of flood control mechanisms in low lying areas of the Kelani River Valley, and the maintenance and beautification of the Colombo-Kandy main road belonging to the Peliyagoda, Kiribathgoda and Kadawatha Police Divisions.
Concerns were also raised on the advertisement banners that obstruct the beauty of the city.
The programme will be implemented with assistance from of the Municipal Councils, the Pradeshiya Sabhas, and the public, under the supervision of the Police
One thought on “LNP – Western Province to receive face-lift”
Very good..banners..large hoarding on paddy lands spoil the natural beauty..they must be taken.off. During 2013..14 UDA under current President got rid of posters and banners now time to take off hoardings from junctions. There far too many hoarding over buildings some with empty steel structures..so ugly…no one takes responsibilty