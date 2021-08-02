LNP – SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Moscow after 6-year break

National carrier SriLankan Airlines has resumed flights to the Russian capital, Moscow after six-year break where it will operate a weekly scheduled flight between Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport (DME).

Accordingly, a SriLankan flight UL-534 carrying tourists from Russia arrived in BIA this morning.

The resumption of services connecting Colombo and Moscow is a link that will not only facilitate travel but will be the impetus for building closer bilateral business connections between the two countries.