LNP – SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Moscow after 6-year break

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

National carrier SriLankan Airlines has resumed flights to the Russian capital, Moscow after six-year break where it will operate a weekly scheduled flight between Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport (DME).

Accordingly, a SriLankan flight UL-534 carrying tourists from Russia arrived in BIA this morning.

The resumption of services connecting Colombo and Moscow is a link that will not only facilitate travel but will be the impetus for building closer bilateral business connections between the two countries.

One thought on “LNP – SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Moscow after 6-year break

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    August 2, 2021 at 9:08 am
    In Russia around 700 deaths is being reported every day and also 23000 Covid infected people are found daily.So expect a Russian cluster soon.

