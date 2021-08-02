LNP – SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Moscow after 6-year break
National carrier SriLankan Airlines has resumed flights to the Russian capital, Moscow after six-year break where it will operate a weekly scheduled flight between Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport (DME).
Accordingly, a SriLankan flight UL-534 carrying tourists from Russia arrived in BIA this morning.
The resumption of services connecting Colombo and Moscow is a link that will not only facilitate travel but will be the impetus for building closer bilateral business connections between the two countries.
In Russia around 700 deaths is being reported every day and also 23000 Covid infected people are found daily.So expect a Russian cluster soon.