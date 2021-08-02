LNP – COVID-19 cases are rising globally including in Sri Lanka: WHO

The COVID19 cases are rising globally including in Sri Lanka, the World Health Organization Country Office for Sri Lanka said.

WHO cautioned that this was driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, increased social mixing/mobility, inconsistent PHSM and inequitable vaccination.

“Hard-won gains are in jeopardy and health systems are being overwhelmed,” the WHO in Sri Lanka said.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that almost 4 million COVID19 cases globally were reported to WHO last week and many of these were driven by the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

“We have the tools to stop this virus, but on current trends, we expect the total number of cases to pass 200 million within the next two weeks,”

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.