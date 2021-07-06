LNP – Authorities clarify why spas allowed to operate

Health authorities yesterday clarified as to why spas were allowed to operate as per the revised health guidelines issued on Sunday.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr Hemantha Herath said there was no specific reason to allow opening the saps.

“Initially, we had strict guidelines where almost all were closed. When Covid-19 cases are getting decreased, we will have to ease the restrictions which had been prevailing. Now, we are gradually releasing restrictions,

Accordingly, this is one of them that has been allowed to operate. Time to time, we have to open certain categories,” he said.

“We’ll have to see whether it is working. If things do not get on in the way we want, we will take steps to revise,” he added.

Dr Herath proceeded to say that the Health guidelines issued on Sunday are valid for 14 days and added if it is recommended to close spas and open something else, the authorities would take that decision accordingly.

However, pubs & bars, casinos, night clubs, betting centers will remain closed as per the revised guidelines.