LNP – Police given 2,000 trishaws to execute duties efficiently

2,000 new three wheelers were provided to all island police stations to carry out police duties in a more efficient manner,today, the Public Security Ministry said.

The Ministry said the main objective is to provide these three-wheelers to strengthen and promote the concept of the community police by enhancing crime prevention and investigation.

In addition, these three-wheelers will also to be used for investigating various complaints, deploying for 119 emergency calls, duties in the Children and Women’s Bureau and anti-corruption units.

Accordingly, 10 new three wheelers have been symbolically distributed to 10 police stations at Temple Trees under Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera, IGP C.D. Wickramaratne and Senior DIG Deshabandu Thennakoon attended event.