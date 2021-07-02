LNP – Arjuna blames cricket administration for players misbehaviour

Former Minister and cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunge yesterday accused the cricket administration of the indecent behaviour of three Sri Lankan cricketers during the England tour claiming that such a thing would not have happened under his captaincy.

He told reporters that if he was the captain of the team, he would not have allowed those players to behave in that manner and that they would have been clever players.

“I would not allow the players to play with social media. They use Facebook, Instagram and do everything other than playing cricket. The Cricket administration was doing nothing about that. They only want publicity. If I was the captain of the team, these three players would have been clever players. I may have to slap them two or three times,” he said.

Ranatunga said the failure of the cricket administration was the reason for these players’ indecent behaviour and pointed out that not only the players but the cricket administration was also at fault.

He said Sri Lanka would have to play qualifying matches to get into the next 50 over World Cup matches, if Sri Lanka cricket continued in this manner.

He said Namal Rajapaksa has become a worse Sports Minister than the previous ones adding that he failed when it comes to cricket.