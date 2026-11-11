CPC Posts Rs. 29.2 Billion Profit in First Half of 2026 Despite Massive Fuel Subsidy Burden

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has recorded a net profit of Rs. 29.2 billion during the first six months of 2026, even as the state-owned fuel entity continued to bear a substantial subsidy burden of Rs. 41 billion over the same period, newly revealed financial figures show.

Strong Earnings Amid Heavy Subsidy Commitments

The figures highlight a striking contrast in CPC's financial position — the corporation managed to post a significant profit while simultaneously absorbing billions of rupees in fuel subsidies, underscoring both the scale of government support mechanisms and the operational performance of the entity during the period.

The Rs. 41 billion subsidy outlay reflects the continued pressure on CPC to maintain fuel prices at levels deemed manageable for Sri Lankan consumers, even as global energy markets remain volatile. Despite this considerable financial obligation, the corporation's earnings held firm, signalling improved operational efficiency and revenue management.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka, which has been navigating a gradual economic recovery following the severe foreign exchange crisis of recent years, has relied heavily on CPC as a critical pillar of the national economy. The corporation's ability to remain profitable while funding large-scale subsidies is likely to be viewed positively by both policymakers and international creditors monitoring the country's fiscal health.

Analysts have noted that sustained profitability at CPC could ease pressure on the national budget and reduce the government's need to inject funds into the entity, potentially freeing up resources for other public expenditure priorities.

Questions Remain Over Long-Term Subsidy Policy

While the profit figure offers an encouraging snapshot, questions persist over the long-term sustainability of maintaining fuel subsidies at such elevated levels. Critics have argued that large subsidy commitments, if left unchecked, could erode the corporation's financial gains and place renewed strain on public finances.

The government has yet to announce any revision to the current subsidy framework, and stakeholders will be watching closely in the months ahead to see whether CPC can maintain its positive financial trajectory as it balances commercial imperatives with its broader public service obligations.