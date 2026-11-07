Sajith Cautions Lawmakers: Extraordinary Powers in Crime Bill Could Backfire on Their Creators

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has issued a stark warning to those backing the proposed Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill, cautioning that the extraordinary powers being introduced through the legislation could ultimately be turned against the very people who crafted them.

A Warning from the Opposition

Speaking on the controversial bill currently under consideration, Premadasa drew attention to the dangers of enshrining sweeping powers within law, arguing that history has repeatedly shown how such mechanisms can be weaponised against their own architects once political winds shift.

Those who create extraordinary powers must remember that one day they themselves could become the victims of those very powers.

The Opposition Leader's remarks reflect growing unease among critics who fear the bill could be misused to target political opponents, activists, or ordinary citizens under the broad umbrella of combating organised crime.

Concerns Over Civil Liberties

The Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill has drawn scrutiny from legal experts and civil society groups who argue that its provisions, if left unchecked, could pose serious risks to fundamental rights and due process in Sri Lanka.

Critics fear overly broad definitions could lead to abuse of power

Legal analysts have raised concerns about insufficient judicial oversight

Opposition members argue the bill lacks adequate safeguards for citizens

Premadasa's intervention signals that the opposition intends to mount a vigorous challenge to the bill, urging the government to reconsider provisions that grant authorities enhanced and potentially unchecked powers in the name of fighting organised crime.

A Broader Political Message

Beyond the specifics of the legislation, the Opposition Leader's warning carries a broader political message — that no administration remains in power indefinitely, and laws designed to consolidate authority today may be inherited and wielded by an entirely different government tomorrow.

The debate over the Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill is expected to intensify in Parliament in the coming weeks, with both sides preparing their arguments as Sri Lanka grapples with balancing national security concerns against the protection of democratic freedoms.

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