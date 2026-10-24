Sri Lanka Surge Up ICC Rankings, Overtaking England and Afghanistan

Sri Lanka have made an impressive leap up the International Cricket Council rankings, climbing past both England and Afghanistan to strengthen their standing in world cricket.

A Significant Rise for Sri Lankan Cricket

The latest ICC rankings update has brought welcome news for Sri Lankan cricket fans, with the island nation's side recording a notable improvement in their global positioning. The movement sees Sri Lanka overtake two well-established cricketing nations, signalling a positive trajectory for the team.

England, one of the most celebrated sides in world cricket and reigning champions across multiple formats, now find themselves ranked below Sri Lanka following the latest update. Afghanistan, who have continued to grow as a cricketing force in recent years, have also been left behind by the Sri Lankan side's upward movement.

Growing Momentum for the Island Nation

The rankings shift reflects Sri Lanka's recent performances on the international stage and will be seen as a major boost for the country's cricketing setup. Climbing above nations of this calibre underscores the progress being made under the current squad and management.

For Sri Lankan supporters, this development offers renewed optimism ahead of upcoming international commitments, with the team demonstrating that they remain a formidable force in world cricket.

Cricket fans across the island will be hoping this momentum continues as Sri Lanka look to consolidate and further improve their position in the global standings in the months ahead.

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