Sri Lanka Eyes Chinese Partnership to Establish National Sovereign AI Centre

Island Nation Turns to Beijing for Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Support

Sri Lanka is actively seeking the support of China in its bid to establish a sovereign artificial intelligence centre, signalling a significant step in the island nation's growing ambitions within the global digital economy.

The move reflects Colombo's broader strategy to develop homegrown technological infrastructure that would give the country greater control over its digital future, reducing dependence on foreign platforms and strengthening national data sovereignty.

Strategic Digital Ambitions

A sovereign AI centre would position Sri Lanka to independently develop, manage, and deploy artificial intelligence capabilities tailored to its national priorities — spanning areas such as public administration, healthcare, agriculture, and economic planning.

By turning to China, one of the world's foremost powers in artificial intelligence research and deployment, Sri Lanka is signalling its intent to fast-track this vision through an established bilateral partnership rather than building such capacity entirely from scratch.

Part of a Wider Digital Push

This initiative comes as Sri Lanka continues to rebuild its economy following one of the most severe financial crises in its post-independence history. Investing in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies has been identified by policymakers as a key pillar of long-term economic recovery and sustainable growth.

A sovereign AI centre would allow Sri Lanka to host and control its own AI systems domestically.

Chinese expertise in AI development could accelerate the project's implementation timeline.

The initiative aligns with broader national digitalisation goals being pursued by the government.

Regional and Geopolitical Context

Sri Lanka's outreach to China for this purpose is also being watched closely within the context of regional geopolitics. The island nation has historically navigated relationships with major powers including China, India, and the United States, balancing competing interests while pursuing its own development agenda.

Collaboration with Beijing on a flagship digital project of this nature is expected to further deepen the two countries' existing ties, which have already been strengthened through infrastructure investments under China's Belt and Road Initiative in previous years.

Developing a sovereign AI centre represents not only a technological milestone but also a statement of national digital independence — a goal increasingly prioritised by developing nations worldwide.

Further details regarding the scope of the proposed centre, timelines, and the specific nature of Chinese involvement are yet to be formally announced by either government.