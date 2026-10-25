Met Department Warns of Strong Winds and Rough Seas Around Sri Lanka

Dangerous Conditions Expected for Coastal and Marine Areas

Sri Lanka's meteorological authorities have issued a warning for strong winds and rough sea conditions around the island, with gusts forecast to reach speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour.

The advisory urges those in coastal communities, as well as fishermen and seafarers, to exercise extreme caution given the potentially hazardous conditions expected across the surrounding waters.

Who Is Most at Risk?

The warning is of particular concern to several groups who depend on or operate near the sea, including:

Fishing communities and small boat operators venturing into open waters

Passengers and crew aboard larger vessels navigating Sri Lankan coastal routes

Residents in low-lying coastal areas vulnerable to wave surges and strong wind impacts

Authorities Urge Caution

Meteorological officials have strongly advised fishing crews to refrain from venturing out to sea until conditions improve. Those already at sea are being urged to return to harbour promptly and seek safe shelter.

Strong winds reaching up to 70 kmph and rough sea conditions are forecast around the island, posing significant risks to marine and coastal activity.

Residents in exposed coastal areas are also encouraged to remain vigilant and follow any further guidance issued by relevant authorities as the weather situation develops.

Updates on changing weather patterns are expected to be issued periodically by the Department of Meteorology, and the public is advised to monitor official announcements closely.

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