Viral BBC Quote Falsely Attributed to PM Harini Amarasuriya on Anuradhapura — Fact-Checkers Confirm It Is Fabricated

Misleading Social Media Post Targets Prime Minister

A social media post claiming that Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya stated "Anuradhapura is not only for Buddhists" — presented in the style of an official BBC news card — has been confirmed as completely fabricated, according to fact-checking organisation Fact Crescendo Sri Lanka.

What the Viral Post Claims

The post in question circulated widely across social media platforms, designed to resemble a legitimate BBC news graphic in order to lend it an air of credibility. It attributed the controversial statement about the sacred city of Anuradhapura directly to Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, causing significant public reaction among Sri Lankan audiences.

Fact-Checkers Step In

Fact Crescendo Sri Lanka, an independent fact-checking body, investigated the viral post and concluded that it is entirely fake. The organisation found no evidence that Prime Minister Amarasuriya ever made such a statement, and confirmed that the BBC-style card was not produced or published by the BBC at any point.

A Pattern of Disinformation

This incident reflects a growing trend of digitally manipulated content being used to spread misinformation about political figures in Sri Lanka. Fabricated quotes styled to mimic reputable international media outlets are increasingly being deployed to provoke communal tensions and damage public trust in elected officials.

The quote attributed to PM Harini Amarasuriya is false and was never made

The BBC-style graphic is a fabrication and was not published by the BBC

Fact Crescendo Sri Lanka has formally debunked the claim

Public Urged to Verify Before Sharing

Authorities and media literacy advocates continue to urge the Sri Lankan public to verify information through trusted and official sources before sharing content on social media. Spreading unverified content, particularly material that touches on religious and cultural sensitivities, can have serious consequences for social harmony.

Fabricated graphics designed to mimic credible international outlets are among the most deceptive forms of misinformation currently circulating online in Sri Lanka.

Members of the public who encounter similar suspicious content are encouraged to report it to platform administrators and consult established fact-checking services before drawing conclusions or sharing further.