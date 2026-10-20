Sri Lanka Police Clarify Viral Video of Woman Threatening Officers Is from 2024, Not Recent

Sri Lanka Police have stepped forward to address a video that has been circulating widely on social media, purportedly showing a woman making threats against two police officers. Authorities confirmed that the footage is not recent and actually dates back to 2024, urging the public not to be misled by the resurfaced clip.

Police Issue Official Clarification

The clarification came after the video gained renewed attention online, with many social media users sharing it under the impression that the incident had occurred recently. Police officials moved swiftly to set the record straight, confirming that the video was filmed in 2024 and that the matter had already been dealt with through the appropriate channels at the time.

Authorities expressed concern over the spread of the footage without proper context, noting that such sharing can cause unnecessary alarm among the public and damage the reputation of the police service.

A Reminder About Responsible Sharing

This incident highlights a growing trend of older videos and images resurfacing on social media platforms and being presented as current news. Sri Lanka Police took the opportunity to remind citizens to verify information before sharing content online, particularly when it involves law enforcement or matters of public order.

The video shows a woman allegedly threatening two police officers.

Sri Lanka Police confirmed the footage originates from 2024.

The incident depicted had already been addressed by authorities at the time of recording.

Police urged the public to exercise caution when sharing unverified content on social media.

As misinformation continues to spread rapidly through digital platforms, law enforcement agencies across the country face growing challenges in managing public perception and correcting false narratives in a timely manner.

Sri Lanka Police urged members of the public not to share or engage with unverified content on social media, particularly footage that may lack proper context or accurate timelines.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to transparency and public communication, encouraging citizens to rely on official statements and verified news sources when assessing information related to law enforcement matters.