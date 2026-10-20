Activists Demand Justice for Slain Tusker Kavantissa in Protest Outside Environment Ministry

A coalition of environmental organisations and wildlife activists gathered outside the Ministry of Environment on Tuesday, raising their voices in protest and demanding swift accountability for those responsible for the death of Kavantissa, a beloved tusker whose passing has sparked widespread outrage across Sri Lanka.

Calls for Accountability Grow Louder

The demonstrators, representing multiple wildlife conservation groups, held placards and chanted slogans calling on authorities to take decisive action against individuals implicated in the tusker's death. Protesters expressed deep frustration over what they described as a persistent failure by relevant authorities to prosecute those who endanger the country's protected wildlife.

Kavantissa, a well-known wild elephant, had become a symbol of Sri Lanka's rich natural heritage, and news of his fate drew an outpouring of grief from conservationists, animal lovers, and members of the general public alike.

Activists Outline Key Demands

Those gathered outside the Ministry put forward several firm demands, including:

An immediate and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kavantissa's death

Prosecution of all individuals found to be directly or indirectly responsible

Stronger enforcement of existing wildlife protection laws

Greater resources and support allocated to wildlife conservation authorities

A Broader Crisis for Sri Lanka's Elephants

The protest has cast a renewed spotlight on the growing threat faced by Sri Lanka's elephant population. Human-elephant conflict, poaching, and habitat destruction continue to claim the lives of dozens of elephants each year, raising serious concerns among conservationists about the long-term survival of the species on the island.

Sri Lanka cannot afford to lose its gentle giants to negligence and impunity. Justice for Kavantissa must set a precedent that wildlife crime carries real consequences.

Activists warned that without meaningful legal consequences for those responsible for elephant deaths, such incidents would continue to occur with alarming regularity. They urged the Ministry of Environment to treat this case as a watershed moment and send a clear message that Sri Lanka's wildlife will be protected under the full force of the law.

The Ministry of Environment had not issued an official public response to the protest at the time of reporting. Conservation groups indicated they would continue their demonstrations and escalate pressure on authorities if their demands were not addressed within a reasonable timeframe.

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