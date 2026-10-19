Beloved Wild Tusker Kavanthissa Shot by Suspect Linked to SLPP, State Media Reports

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Kavanthissa, one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated wild tuskers, with state media reporting that the individual is a member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Iconic Elephant Targeted

Kavanthissa, widely regarded as one of the most magnificent tuskers roaming Sri Lanka's wild terrain, was shot in an incident that has sent shockwaves through the country's wildlife conservation community and the broader public. The elephant is considered a national treasure, and news of the attack has drawn widespread condemnation from conservationists, politicians, and citizens alike.

Suspect Arrested

Authorities moved swiftly to apprehend a suspect in connection with the shooting. According to reports carried by Sri Lankan state media, the individual taken into custody holds membership in the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party. Further details regarding the motive behind the attack have not yet been officially disclosed.

Public Outrage and Conservation Concerns

The incident has reignited urgent concerns about the safety of Sri Lanka's wild elephant population, particularly its revered tuskers, which face increasing threats from human encroachment, poaching, and conflict. Wildlife advocates have called on authorities to ensure the fullest extent of the law is applied in this case.

Kavanthissa is among Sri Lanka's most iconic wild tuskers

A suspect with alleged SLPP ties has been taken into custody

The shooting has prompted calls for stronger wildlife protection measures

Investigations into the full circumstances of the shooting are understood to be ongoing, and further details are expected to be released by wildlife and law enforcement authorities in the coming days.

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