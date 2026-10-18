Venerable Sirivimala Thera, Deputy Chief Prelate of Ramanna Sect, Passes Away

Sri Lanka's Buddhist community is mourning the passing of the Most Venerable Sirivimala Thero, the Deputy Chief Prelate of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Nikaya, who also served as the Chief Incumbent of the historic Getambe Rajopavanaramaya temple in Kandy.

A Revered Religious Leader

The Venerable Thero was a towering figure within the Ramanna Nikaya, one of Sri Lanka's principal Buddhist sects, and had devoted decades of his life to the service of the Sangha and the broader Buddhist community across the island.

His leadership of the Getambe Rajopavanaramaya, one of Kandy's most historically significant temples, further cemented his standing as a respected spiritual authority in the hill capital and beyond.

Grief Across the Buddhist Community

News of his passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from clergy, lay devotees, and religious organisations throughout Sri Lanka. The Ramanna Nikaya, known for its strict adherence to Theravada Buddhist traditions, has lost one of its most senior and influential voices.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the country, with religious leaders and public figures acknowledging the immense contribution the Venerable Thero made to Buddhism, education, and community welfare during his lifetime.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the temple and the Ramanna Nikaya administration in due course.