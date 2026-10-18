Man Arrested With Two Firearms in Connection With Shooting of Beloved Tusker Kavantissa

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of Kavantissa, one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated and beloved tusker elephants, after a suspect was taken into custody in possession of two firearms.

Suspect Apprehended With Illegal Weapons

The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into the shocking incident that has outraged wildlife conservation circles and animal lovers across the country. The suspect was found carrying two firearms at the time of his apprehension, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the attack on the iconic elephant.

Kavantissa — A Beloved National Icon

Kavantissa is widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka's most treasured tuskers, a majestic elephant known and admired throughout the island. Tusker elephants hold a deeply revered place in Sri Lankan culture and religious tradition, frequently participating in grand peraheras and other ceremonial events. News of the shooting sent shockwaves through the public, prompting widespread calls for justice and stronger protections for the country's elephant population.

Investigation Ongoing

Wildlife authorities and police are continuing their investigation into the full circumstances of the attack, including the motive behind the shooting. Officials have not yet disclosed the identity of the arrested suspect or confirmed the exact charges to be filed.

The incident has once again brought into sharp focus the ongoing threats faced by Sri Lanka's wild elephant population, and conservationists are urging the government to take firm and decisive action against those found responsible for harming protected wildlife.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of tusker Kavantissa.

Two firearms were recovered from the suspect at the time of arrest.

Kavantissa is one of Sri Lanka's most iconic and culturally significant elephants.

The investigation remains active, with authorities yet to confirm formal charges.

Sri Lankan law provides strict protections for elephants under the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance, with violations carrying severe penalties. Conservationists and members of the public are urging authorities to pursue the case with the utmost urgency.

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