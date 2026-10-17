Sri Lankan Owner Left Stranded in Dubai After Cat Vanishes at Airport Five Days Before Scheduled Flight

Desperate Search Continues as Missing Feline Delays Owner's Return to Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan traveller has been left in a distressing limbo at Dubai International Airport after their pet cat went missing within the airport premises just days before a scheduled flight back to Sri Lanka, with the search now stretching beyond five days and no resolution in sight.

The incident has drawn significant attention to the challenges faced by pet owners travelling internationally, particularly when navigating the complex logistics of major transit hubs such as Dubai Airport, one of the world's busiest.

What Happened?

The cat disappeared somewhere within the airport's vast facilities before the owner was due to board a flight to Sri Lanka. Despite frantic efforts by the owner and airport staff to locate the animal, the cat has not been found, leaving the distraught owner with little choice but to remain in Dubai and delay their return home indefinitely.

As of the time of reporting, five days had passed since the cat was first reported missing, with the owner continuing to wait at the airport in hopes of a reunion.

A Growing Concern for Travelling Pet Owners

The case highlights several important issues for Sri Lankans and other travellers who transport pets across international borders:

Airport environments pose significant risks for animals due to their sheer size and complexity

Pet owners may face lengthy and costly delays when animals go missing during transit

Clear protocols for handling missing pets at major airports remain an area requiring improvement

Emotional Toll on the Owner

The owner's prolonged wait at one of the world's most transited airports underscores the deep bond between pets and their owners, and the lengths to which people will go to ensure the safety of their animals.

For Sri Lankans who frequently travel through Dubai — a major transit point between the island nation and the rest of the world — this incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of ensuring robust safety measures when travelling with pets.

Authorities at Dubai Airport have not yet issued a formal public statement regarding the missing animal. The owner continues to hold out hope that the cat will be found safe and that they will both be able to make the journey home to Sri Lanka together.