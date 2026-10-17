Cricket Icon Chaminda Vaas Takes Up Fast-Bowling Coach Role at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027

Sri Lankan cricket legend Chaminda Vaas has been officially appointed as the fast-bowling coach of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 season, marking a significant new chapter in the celebrated left-arm pacer's post-playing career.

A Proud Moment for Sri Lankan Cricket

The appointment confirms Vaas's growing reputation as a highly respected figure in cricket coaching circles, with the Delhi Capitals placing their trust in the veteran to sharpen and develop their pace bowling attack for one of the world's most competitive T20 tournaments.

Vaas, who is widely regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers Sri Lanka has ever produced, brings with him a wealth of playing experience accumulated over a distinguished international career spanning more than a decade. His deep understanding of the art of swing bowling and his ability to perform under pressure made him a formidable opponent during his playing days, qualities that franchises now seek to harness in the coaching arena.

From the Field to the Dugout

The move to Delhi Capitals continues Vaas's steady transition into coaching at the highest level. He has previously been involved in coaching roles with several international setups, and his expertise is expected to add considerable value to the franchise's bowling unit as they prepare for the 2027 IPL campaign.

For Sri Lankan fans and cricket followers across the island, the news will be received with considerable pride, as one of the country's most iconic sporting figures continues to make his mark on the global cricketing stage in a new capacity.

Delhi Capitals are expected to formally introduce their full coaching staff ahead of the tournament's preparatory phase.

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