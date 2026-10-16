TISL Demands Withdrawal of Anti-Terror Bill, Warning of Threat to Democratic Freedoms

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has urged the government to withdraw the proposed Protection of the State from Terrorism Bill 2026, raising serious alarm over what it describes as deeply troubling provisions that could undermine fundamental rights and erode the foundations of Sri Lanka's democracy.

Sweeping Concerns Over Rights and Judicial Independence

In a formal statement, TISL warned that the draft legislation poses significant risks to civil liberties, judicial independence, and the broader democratic freedoms that Sri Lankan citizens are constitutionally entitled to. The anti-corruption watchdog expressed concern that the bill, as currently drafted, contains provisions so broad and far-reaching in scope that they could be weaponised against ordinary citizens, activists, journalists, and political opponents under the guise of combating terrorism.

TISL cautioned that vaguely defined terms within the bill could grant authorities sweeping powers to detain, prosecute, or silence individuals without adequate legal safeguards or meaningful judicial oversight — a scenario the organisation described as characteristic of draconian legislation.

A Pattern of Concern

Sri Lanka has long faced international scrutiny over the misuse of counter-terrorism laws, particularly the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which has been widely criticised by human rights bodies for enabling prolonged detention without trial and suppressing dissent. Critics argue that the new bill risks repeating — and potentially deepening — those same failures rather than offering genuine reform.

TISL stressed that legislation of this nature must be subject to rigorous parliamentary scrutiny, broad public consultation, and independent legal review before any attempt is made to advance it further.

Call for Transparent Lawmaking

The organisation called on the government to prioritise transparency and accountability in the legislative process, urging lawmakers to ensure that any counter-terrorism framework adopted in Sri Lanka is fully compliant with international human rights standards and does not compromise the rule of law.

TISL's intervention adds to a growing chorus of voices — including legal professionals, civil society groups, and human rights advocates — who have raised objections to the bill's content and the manner in which it has been introduced.

As of the time of this report, the government had not issued a formal response to TISL's demands.