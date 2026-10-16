Former Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Appears in Court Over Prageeth Ekneligoda Disappearance

Former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director Suresh Sallay, currently held in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was produced before a court in connection with the long-running case into the disappearance of journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda.

A Case That Has Haunted Sri Lanka for Over a Decade

The disappearance of cartoonist and journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda on the eve of the January 2010 presidential election remains one of Sri Lanka's most high-profile and deeply troubling human rights cases. Ekneligoda, known for his sharp political cartoons and outspoken journalism, vanished without a trace, leaving behind a family and a nation still searching for answers.

His wife, Sandya Ekneligoda, has relentlessly pursued justice through the courts for over a decade, keeping the case firmly in the public eye despite numerous obstacles and delays.

Sallay's Appearance Before Court

Suresh Sallay, who previously served as a senior figure within Sri Lanka's State Intelligence apparatus, was produced before the court following his detention by CID investigators. His appearance marks a significant development in a case that has seen multiple military and intelligence personnel implicated over the years.

The CID has been the primary investigative body handling the Ekneligoda disappearance case, and its continued pursuit of senior officials signals renewed momentum in efforts to establish accountability.

Broader Significance

The case has drawn widespread attention from local and international human rights organisations, who have repeatedly called on Sri Lankan authorities to deliver justice for enforced disappearances that occurred during and around the final stages of the country's civil war and its immediate aftermath.

Prageeth Ekneligoda disappeared on 24 January 2010

He was a journalist and political cartoonist critical of the then-government

Several military intelligence personnel have previously been arrested in connection with the case

Suresh Sallay served as a key figure in the State Intelligence Service

The production of a former intelligence chief before court is being closely watched by civil society groups and press freedom advocates, who view it as a crucial test of Sri Lanka's commitment to upholding the rule of law and ending the culture of impunity surrounding enforced disappearances.

The Ekneligoda case remains a defining symbol of the struggle for press freedom and accountability in post-war Sri Lanka.

Further court proceedings are expected as investigators continue to present evidence before the judiciary. The case continues to be monitored by both domestic and international observers who have long demanded that those responsible for Ekneligoda's disappearance be brought to justice.