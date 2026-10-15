US Charity Donates Rs. 330 Million Worth of Cancer Medicines to Sri Lanka

Major Medical Aid Boost for Sri Lanka's Cancer Treatment Capacity

Sri Lanka has received a significant consignment of cancer medicines valued at approximately Rs. 330 million, donated by a United States-based charitable organisation, providing a much-needed boost to the country's efforts to combat one of its most pressing public health challenges.

A Lifeline for Cancer Patients

The donation represents one of the more substantial medical aid contributions Sri Lanka has received in recent times, and is expected to directly benefit patients across the island who are undergoing cancer treatment. The medicines are set to ease pressure on state healthcare facilities, which have at times struggled to maintain consistent supplies of essential oncology drugs.

Cancer treatment in Sri Lanka has faced considerable strain in recent years, with public hospitals frequently reporting shortages of vital medications. Contributions of this scale are considered critical in ensuring that patients — particularly those relying on the government health system — are not forced to interrupt or abandon their treatment due to supply gaps.

Strengthening Healthcare Through International Partnerships

The gesture underscores the importance of international goodwill and charitable partnerships in supporting Sri Lanka's healthcare infrastructure during a period of ongoing economic recovery. Medical professionals and health authorities have long emphasised the need for sustained foreign support to supplement domestic pharmaceutical procurement.

The medicines are valued at Rs. 330 million

The donation originates from a United States-based charity

The consignment is intended to support cancer treatment across Sri Lanka

The aid is expected to benefit patients at government health institutions

Health sector advocates have welcomed the donation, calling on other international organisations and governments to consider similar contributions as Sri Lanka works to restore and strengthen its public health services. Officials are expected to oversee the distribution of the medicines to relevant hospitals and treatment centres island-wide.