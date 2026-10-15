Mahinda Rajapaksa's Health Update: SLPP Calls for Wife's Presence During Medical Care

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has issued a formal update on the health condition of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, with party representatives calling for his wife to be permitted to remain by his side to assist with his medication and care.

Legal Representative Speaks to Media

Attorney-at-Law Manoj Gamage addressed reporters on behalf of the party, providing details on the former President's current medical situation. Gamage stressed that the presence of Mahinda Rajapaksa's wife is essential to ensure that he receives his medication properly and on time.

"His wife must be there to give him his medicine," Gamage stated, underlining the importance of having a trusted family member present during the former leader's medical care.

Criticism Raised Over Current Arrangements

Beyond the health update itself, the SLPP's legal representative also took the opportunity to voice criticism over the existing arrangements surrounding the former President's care and conditions. While specific details of the criticism were limited, the party made clear its dissatisfaction with how the situation is currently being handled.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent political figures and a former two-term President, has been at the centre of public attention in recent weeks, with supporters and party members closely monitoring his wellbeing.

Public and Political Concern

The SLPP's public statement reflects growing concern within the party and among the former President's supporters regarding his health and the conditions under which he is receiving treatment. The party has urged relevant authorities to take the necessary steps to accommodate his medical needs, including ensuring his wife can be present to provide the personal care he requires.

Further updates on Mahinda Rajapaksa's condition are expected to be provided by party representatives as the situation develops.

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