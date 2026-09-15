Brook's Brilliant Century Powers England to Crushing Victory Over Sri Lanka in Opening T20

Harry Brook announced himself as a devastating force in T20 cricket with a stunning century as England handed Sri Lanka a heavy defeat in the first match of their T20 international series.

Brook Takes Centre Stage

The English batting star led from the front with an exceptional hundred, dismantling the Sri Lankan bowling attack and setting the tone for what proved to be a dominant performance from the touring side. Brook's innings was the centrepiece of England's commanding total, leaving Sri Lanka with a mountain too steep to climb.

Sri Lanka Struggle to Respond

Faced with a formidable target, the Sri Lankan batting lineup was unable to mount a credible challenge. The home side found themselves outclassed across all departments as England's bowlers followed up the batting display with a disciplined effort to wrap up a comprehensive win.

Series Gets Off to a Difficult Start for the Hosts

The defeat will be a sobering result for Sri Lanka, who will now look to regroup and find answers before the remaining matches of the series. For England, the victory sends a clear statement of intent, with Brook's match-defining contribution certain to have given the visitors significant confidence heading into the games ahead.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will hope the home side can bounce back strongly and deliver a more competitive showing as the T20 series continues.

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