Sri Lanka's New Dog Ownership Bill: Vaccinate, Register or Face a Rs. 2,000 Fine

Dog owners across Sri Lanka are set to face strict new obligations under a proposed piece of legislation that will make annual vaccination and registration of their pets a legal requirement, with those failing to comply risking a fine of Rs. 2,000.

What the New Bill Requires

Under the proposed law, all dog owners will be mandated to register their animals with the relevant local authority in their area on a yearly basis. Alongside registration, dogs must also be vaccinated annually — a measure widely seen as a critical step in controlling the spread of rabies and managing the country's stray dog population crisis.

Failure to meet either of these requirements will leave owners liable to a penalty of Rs. 2,000, signalling a firmer stance by authorities on responsible pet ownership.

A Step Towards Controlling a Long-Standing Problem

Sri Lanka has long grappled with a significant stray dog population, and the spread of rabies remains a serious public health concern. Health authorities and animal welfare organisations have repeatedly called for stronger regulatory frameworks to address the issue at its root — irresponsible ownership and a lack of systematic vaccination drives.

The introduction of compulsory local authority registration is expected to give officials a clearer picture of the dog population in each administrative area, making it easier to track vaccination coverage and identify unregistered animals.

Local Authorities to Play a Central Role

Under the proposed framework, local authorities — including municipal councils, urban councils and pradeshiya sabhas — will be the primary bodies responsible for implementing and enforcing the new rules. This means dog owners will need to liaise directly with their nearest local government office to fulfil their annual obligations.

What This Means for Dog Owners

For the millions of Sri Lankan households that keep dogs as pets, the Bill introduces clear responsibilities that will need to be met each year. Key points to be aware of include:

Annual registration of dogs with the local authority is compulsory.

Annual vaccination must also be completed and is tied to the registration process.

Non-compliance carries a financial penalty of Rs. 2,000.

Broader Public Health Implications

Proponents of the Bill argue that the measures are long overdue. Rabies, transmitted primarily through dog bites, continues to claim lives in Sri Lanka each year, and a structured registration and vaccination system is considered one of the most effective tools available to bring the disease under control.

Responsible dog ownership is not merely a matter of personal choice — it is a public health imperative in a country where rabies remains an active threat.

As the Bill moves through the legislative process, dog owners are advised to stay informed about requirements in their local area and ensure their animals are up to date with vaccinations in preparation for the law coming into effect.