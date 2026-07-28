Colombo Chef Dharshan's Maldives Restaurant Earns Coveted Spot on 50 Best Discovery 2026 List

A Regional Milestone for Sri Lankan Culinary Talent

Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan, the acclaimed restaurant helmed by celebrated Sri Lankan-Japanese chef Dharshan Munidasa, has secured a prestigious place on the 50 Best Discovery 2026 list, making it the only Maldivian restaurant to feature in this year's global selection.

A Name Well Known to the Region

Dharshan Munidasa is no stranger to culinary recognition. The chef, widely respected across South Asia for his pioneering restaurant concepts in Colombo, has long been regarded as one of the region's most influential figures in fine dining. His latest achievement underscores how his reputation continues to extend well beyond Sri Lanka's shores.

What the 50 Best Discovery List Represents

The 50 Best Discovery programme serves as a curated global guide highlighting outstanding restaurants that fall outside the main World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking. Inclusion on this list is widely considered a mark of exceptional quality and is closely watched by food enthusiasts, industry professionals, and travellers worldwide.

Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan is the sole Maldivian entry on the 2026 Discovery list

The restaurant is part of chef Dharshan's growing portfolio of dining concepts in the Indian Ocean region

The recognition places the establishment among a carefully selected group of globally noteworthy restaurants

Pride for the Wider Region

For Sri Lankans, the achievement carries particular significance. Dharshan Munidasa built his culinary identity in Colombo and remains deeply connected to Sri Lanka's food and hospitality scene. His success on the world stage is widely seen as a reflection of the broader talent and creativity emerging from this part of the world.

Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan stands as the only restaurant in the Maldives to earn recognition on the 50 Best Discovery 2026 global list.

The recognition is expected to draw increased international attention to both the restaurant and the wider Indian Ocean dining landscape, further cementing the region's growing reputation as a destination for world-class culinary experiences.