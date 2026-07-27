Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens: Over 82,000 Cases Recorded with 61 Deaths

Dengue Toll Continues to Rise Across the Island

Sri Lanka is facing a worsening dengue outbreak, with the total number of reported cases surpassing 82,000 and the death toll climbing to 61, raising serious public health concerns across the country.

A Growing National Health Emergency

The latest figures reflect a significant escalation in the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, placing mounting pressure on the nation's healthcare system and prompting urgent calls for stronger preventive action from both authorities and the general public.

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent and deadly seasonal health threats. The disease can rapidly progress to severe dengue haemorrhagic fever if not identified and treated promptly, making early medical attention critical.

What the Public Needs to Know

Health officials continue to urge households and communities to take immediate steps to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. Key preventive measures include:

Removing stagnant water from containers, flowerpots, and drains around the home

Ensuring proper disposal of discarded tyres, tins, and other water-collecting items

Using mosquito repellents and sleeping under nets as protective measures

Seeking medical attention immediately upon experiencing high fever, severe headaches, or joint pain

Authorities Called to Act Swiftly

With case numbers already exceeding 82,000, public health experts warn that without sustained community-level action and coordinated government intervention, the situation could deteriorate further, particularly as seasonal rainfall creates additional breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

Sri Lankans are reminded that dengue prevention is a shared responsibility, and that timely reporting of symptoms and community clean-up efforts play a vital role in containing the outbreak before it claims more lives.

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