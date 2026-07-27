Sri Lanka Kicks Off National Integrity Week in Nationwide Push for Good Governance

Country-Wide Observance Aims to Strengthen Ethical Values in Public Life

Sri Lanka has launched its National Integrity Week, with observances getting underway across the country as part of a broader effort to promote transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in both public institutions and society at large.

The initiative, which is being marked simultaneously in regions throughout the island, reflects growing national emphasis on combating corruption and fostering a culture of honesty among citizens, government officials, and public servants alike.

A Timely Reminder of Civic Responsibility

National Integrity Week serves as an annual platform to raise awareness about the importance of good governance and the role every Sri Lankan plays in upholding ethical standards. Events and programmes organised as part of the observance are expected to engage communities, schools, and government bodies across the country.

The occasion carries particular significance at a time when Sri Lanka continues its efforts to rebuild public trust in state institutions following years of economic hardship and governance challenges.

What the Week Hopes to Achieve

Promote a culture of transparency and accountability in public service

Encourage citizens to actively reject corrupt practices

Strengthen awareness of integrity-related laws and frameworks

Engage youth and community groups in discussions on ethical values

National Integrity Week stands as a collective call to action for all Sri Lankans to recommit themselves to the values of honesty and responsible citizenship.

Officials and civil society representatives are expected to take part in a range of activities throughout the week, with the observance underscoring the government's stated commitment to rooting out corruption and building a more transparent public sector.

As the week unfolds, communities across Sri Lanka are being encouraged to reflect on the importance of integrity — not merely as a governmental obligation, but as a shared responsibility that begins at the individual level.

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