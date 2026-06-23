Three Nabbed in Araawa With Elephant Pearls Valued at Rs. 20 Million

Police have arrested three individuals in the Araawa Karandagahamada area after they were found in possession of four rare elephant pearls reportedly valued at approximately Rs. 20 million, authorities confirmed.

Suspects Caught Before Planned Sale

The three suspects were apprehended by police at the Karandagahamada area in Araawa while they were preparing to sell the precious elephant pearls. Officers moved in before the transaction could take place, seizing all four pearls as evidence.

What Are Elephant Pearls?

Elephant pearls are extremely rare organic formations found within the bodies of elephants, believed in certain cultures to possess mystical or medicinal properties. Due to their rarity and the demand they attract in illicit markets, elephant pearls command extraordinarily high prices and are considered valuable contraband under Sri Lankan wildlife protection laws.

Legal Implications

The possession and trade of elephant pearls is a serious offence under Sri Lanka's Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance, which strictly prohibits the trafficking of any products derived from protected wildlife, including elephants. Those found guilty can face heavy fines and lengthy prison sentences.

The three suspects are currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious wildlife-related activity to the nearest police station or the Department of Wildlife Conservation.