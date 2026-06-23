Sri Lanka Tourism Authority Overhauls Earnings Calculation Method, Effective from January 2026

Sri Lanka's national tourism body has announced a significant revision to the methodology used for calculating tourism earnings, with the changes to be applied retrospectively from January 2026, signalling a broader push toward more accurate and transparent reporting within the country's vital travel sector.

A New Approach to Measuring Tourism Revenue

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) is set to implement a revised framework for computing how much foreign exchange the tourism industry generates for the country. The retrospective application from January 2026 means that previously recorded figures for that period will be recalculated under the new methodology, potentially altering the official earnings data that has already been published.

The move reflects growing concern among industry stakeholders and policymakers that existing calculation methods may not fully capture the true economic contribution of tourism to the Sri Lankan economy.

Why the Change Matters

Tourism remains one of Sri Lanka's most important sources of foreign currency income, playing a crucial role in stabilising the country's balance of payments following its recent economic crisis. Accurate measurement of tourism receipts is therefore essential, not only for policy planning but also for maintaining credibility with international financial institutions and investors.

Analysts have long pointed out that discrepancies between different data sources — including figures from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and those reported by the tourism authority — have created confusion about the sector's actual performance.

Revised earnings calculations are expected to provide a clearer and more consistent picture of how tourism dollars flow through the Sri Lankan economy.

Implications for the Industry

The retrospective revision could result in notable adjustments to officially recorded tourism earnings for the early months of 2026. Industry operators, hoteliers, and travel agents are likely to follow the updated figures closely, as the data influences government policy decisions, budget allocations, and promotional strategies.

The revised methodology is intended to align Sri Lanka's tourism accounting with internationally accepted standards.

Retrospective application begins from January 2026, meaning earlier figures will be restated accordingly.

The change aims to eliminate inconsistencies between tourism authority data and central bank foreign exchange inflow records.

Looking Ahead

With Sri Lanka working to rebuild its reputation as a premier travel destination in Asia, the credibility of economic data surrounding the tourism sector takes on added importance. The revised calculation framework is expected to strengthen confidence among foreign investors and international tourism partners who rely on accurate statistics when making business decisions related to the island.

Further details on the specific components of the new methodology are expected to be communicated by the SLTDA in the coming weeks.