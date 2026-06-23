Sri Lanka Targets Major Reform Push Within 90-Day Window, Says Deputy Minister

Sri Lanka's government has signalled a decisive move toward sweeping policy reforms, with a senior minister announcing that critical legislative and structural changes are expected to be enacted within the next 90 days.

Reform Drive Gains Momentum

A Deputy Minister has confirmed that the administration is working against a tight deadline to push through key reforms, underscoring the government's commitment to delivering on promises made to both citizens and international stakeholders, including the International Monetary Fund, as the island nation continues its economic recovery programme.

The announcement reflects a growing urgency within the government to demonstrate tangible progress, particularly as Sri Lanka navigates the complex conditions attached to its ongoing IMF bailout programme, which demands significant structural adjustments across multiple sectors.

What the Reforms Could Mean for Sri Lankans

While specific details of the reforms were not fully outlined, the 90-day timeline signals that the government is prioritising legislative action at a pace not commonly seen in recent years. Observers note that timely implementation of such measures could play a crucial role in restoring investor confidence and stabilising the broader economy.

The reform agenda is expected to touch on areas critical to Sri Lanka's fiscal health and long-term development, potentially including state enterprise restructuring, revenue administration improvements, and regulatory overhauls aimed at creating a more competitive business environment.

Pressure to Deliver

Political analysts have noted that the government faces considerable pressure both domestically and internationally to follow through on its commitments. Any delays or shortfalls in meeting the 90-day target could invite scrutiny from lenders and trading partners monitoring Sri Lanka's reform progress closely.

For ordinary Sri Lankans still feeling the aftershocks of the 2022 economic crisis, the pace and quality of these reforms will be closely watched as a measure of the government's ability to chart a credible path toward lasting stability and growth.