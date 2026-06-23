Sri Lanka Deploys Military to Combat Surge in Deadly Dengue Cases

Armed Forces Mobilised as Dengue Threat Escalates Across the Island

Sri Lanka has taken the extraordinary step of deploying military personnel to assist in the fight against a rising wave of dengue fever, as health authorities scramble to contain what is fast becoming a serious public health emergency across the island.

The decision to involve the armed forces underscores the growing severity of the dengue situation, with case numbers climbing at an alarming rate in recent weeks. Officials have determined that conventional public health measures alone are insufficient to address the scale of the outbreak, prompting the call for military support.

Soldiers to Assist in Mosquito Eradication Efforts

Troops are expected to be deployed in communities across affected regions, working alongside health workers to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. Their duties are likely to include:

Inspecting homes, schools, and public spaces for stagnant water and other breeding sites

Assisting in the destruction of mosquito larvae habitats

Supporting awareness campaigns targeting local communities

Helping health teams reach areas that are difficult to access

A Recurring National Crisis

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, has long been a persistent and deadly threat in Sri Lanka. The disease causes severe flu-like symptoms and, in serious cases, can lead to internal bleeding and death if not treated promptly.

Sri Lanka's tropical climate and urban density create ideal conditions for the mosquito to thrive, particularly during and after periods of heavy rainfall when water tends to collect in containers, drains, and discarded items around residential areas.

Health authorities have repeatedly urged the public to take preventive action by ensuring no stagnant water is allowed to accumulate around their homes and to seek immediate medical attention if dengue symptoms appear.

Public Urged to Play Their Part

While the military deployment signals a strong governmental response, health officials have stressed that community participation remains essential. Citizens are being called upon to inspect their surroundings regularly, properly dispose of waste that could collect rainwater, and cooperate fully with inspection teams visiting their neighbourhoods.

The mobilisation of troops reflects a broader recognition that battling dengue requires a coordinated, nationwide effort — one that goes beyond hospitals and clinics and reaches into the very communities where the mosquito breeds and spreads.

As Sri Lanka heads further into the year, authorities are urging every household to treat dengue prevention as a shared responsibility, warning that complacency could allow the situation to deteriorate further in the weeks ahead.

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