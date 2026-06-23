Sri Lanka Arrests 231 Foreign Nationals in Major Cyber Scam Crackdown

Sri Lankan authorities have apprehended 231 foreign nationals in a sweeping raid targeting an organised cyber scam operation, marking one of the country's most significant law enforcement actions against online fraud in recent memory.

Large-Scale Operation Uncovers Cyber Fraud Network

The raid, carried out by Sri Lankan security forces, netted hundreds of foreign suspects believed to be involved in coordinated cybercrime activities. The operation underscores growing concerns over the use of Sri Lankan territory as a base for sophisticated online scamming networks that typically target victims across multiple countries.

Cyber scam compounds of this nature have become an increasingly troubling phenomenon across South and Southeast Asia, with criminal syndicates often recruiting or trafficking individuals to staff fraud operations running around the clock.

Foreign Nationals at the Centre of the Investigation

All 231 individuals detained are foreign nationals, though authorities have not yet publicly confirmed the specific nationalities involved. Investigators are working to establish the full scale of the criminal network, including identifying potential victims, financial flows, and links to international organised crime groups.

The suspects are expected to face questioning as authorities determine the appropriate legal proceedings, which may include prosecution under Sri Lankan law or deportation depending on individual circumstances and the findings of the investigation.

Part of a Broader Regional Trend

This arrest operation comes amid a wider regional effort to dismantle cyber scam hubs that have proliferated in parts of Asia. Such operations frequently involve fraudulent schemes including romance scams, investment fraud, and impersonation of financial institutions, causing significant financial harm to victims worldwide.

Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies have been stepping up vigilance against the exploitation of the country's infrastructure by transnational criminal networks, and this latest raid signals a firm commitment to combating cybercrime at a meaningful scale.

Further details regarding the identities of those arrested, the precise location of the raid, and the nature of the scam activities involved are expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.