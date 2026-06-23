Sri Lanka Air Force Marks Historic Milestone as Upgraded Kfir Fighter Jet Takes to the Skies

Sri Lanka has reached a significant milestone in its military aviation history, with the country's first upgraded Kfir fighter jet successfully completing its maiden flight, marking a new chapter in the operational capability of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lankan Air Power

The successful test flight of the modernised Kfir aircraft signals a major step forward in Sri Lanka's efforts to enhance and sustain its ageing but battle-proven fleet of combat aircraft. The Kfir, an Israeli-designed fighter jet with a long history of service in the Sri Lanka Air Force, has been given a new lease on life through a comprehensive upgrade programme aimed at extending its operational lifespan and improving its overall performance capabilities.

Background on the Kfir in Sri Lankan Service

The Kfir fighter jet played a pivotal role during Sri Lanka's decades-long armed conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, conducting numerous strike missions that proved decisive in the final stages of the war. Following the conclusion of the conflict in 2009, the future of the Kfir fleet had been a subject of considerable discussion within defence circles, with questions raised about whether to retire the aircraft or invest in modernisation.

The decision to proceed with an upgrade programme reflects the Sri Lanka Air Force's commitment to maintaining a credible air combat capability while managing defence expenditure responsibly.

Significance of the Upgrade Programme

The upgrade is expected to provide the Sri Lanka Air Force with several enhanced capabilities, potentially including:

Improved avionics and cockpit systems for enhanced situational awareness

Extended operational range and improved fuel efficiency

Upgraded weapons systems and targeting capabilities

Enhanced structural integrity to prolong the aircraft's service life

Looking Ahead

The completion of this first upgraded aircraft's maiden flight is anticipated to pave the way for the remaining jets in the fleet to undergo similar modifications. Defence analysts have noted that maintaining a functional fast-jet capability is strategically important for an island nation such as Sri Lanka, where air sovereignty and maritime security remain key defence priorities.

The achievement is widely regarded as a proud moment for the Sri Lanka Air Force and its technical personnel, demonstrating the nation's growing capacity to sustain and modernise complex military aviation assets domestically and through strategic partnerships.

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