President Dissanayake Meets Senior US Diplomat as Sri Lanka-US Ties Take Centre Stage

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake hosted a high-level diplomatic engagement at the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday, sitting down with Dr. Paul Kapur, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, for wide-ranging discussions on the state of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Seven Decades of Partnership Under the Spotlight

The meeting offered both sides an opportunity to reflect on a relationship stretching back 77 years, acknowledging the depth and durability of Sri Lanka-US ties since diplomatic relations were first established. Officials used the occasion to take stock of how far the partnership has evolved and to chart a course for its future direction.

Trade Imbalance and Tariff Concerns Dominate Agenda

Among the key issues brought to the table were the persistent trade gap between the two nations and questions surrounding tariff arrangements. These economic concerns have taken on renewed significance as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to stabilise and rebuild its economy following the financial crisis of recent years.

The discussions reflected a mutual interest in strengthening commercial ties while addressing the structural imbalances that currently characterise the trade relationship between Colombo and Washington.

Broader Strategic Significance

Dr. Kapur's visit to Colombo underscores the continued importance the United States places on its engagement with Sri Lanka within the broader South and Central Asian region. For the Dissanayake administration, the meeting represents an early signal of the government's intent to actively manage and deepen Sri Lanka's relationships with major global powers.

Both parties are expected to build on the momentum generated by Wednesday's talks as they work toward a more balanced and mutually beneficial partnership in the months ahead.

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