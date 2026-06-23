President Dissanayake Establishes 15-Member Commission to Tackle Public Sector Pay Inequalities

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has taken a significant step towards addressing long-standing wage disparities in Sri Lanka's public sector, appointing a 15-member Salaries and Pensions Commission under the authority granted to him by Article 33 of the Constitution.

A Long-Awaited Move for Public Servants

The establishment of the commission signals the government's intent to confront persistent anomalies in the pay structures and pension entitlements of state sector employees — an issue that has frustrated public servants across multiple government administrations for years.

The newly formed body, comprising 15 members, has been tasked with examining the existing salary and pension frameworks within the public sector and recommending measures to rectify imbalances that have accumulated over time.

Constitutional Mandate Behind the Decision

President Dissanayake exercised powers specifically vested in the office of the President under Article 33 of the Constitution to constitute the commission. The use of this constitutional provision underscores the administration's determination to address the matter at the highest institutional level.

Pay anomalies in the public sector have long been a source of discontent among government employees, with many workers arguing that salary scales have failed to keep pace with the cost of living or adequately reflect the responsibilities attached to their roles.

What the Commission Is Expected to Deliver

The Salaries and Pensions Commission is expected to conduct a thorough review of current compensation structures across government institutions. Among the key areas likely to fall under its scrutiny are:

Inconsistencies in salary grades across different public sector categories

Pension entitlements and their alignment with service conditions

Disparities between comparable roles in different government departments

The broader impact of wage structures on public sector recruitment and retention

Significance for Sri Lanka's Workforce

Sri Lanka's public sector employs a substantial portion of the national workforce, and any structural reform to salaries and pensions carries wide-ranging economic and social implications. Rationalising pay scales could improve morale among government employees while also contributing to more transparent and equitable state expenditure.

The appointment of the commission is being viewed as a tangible early action by the Dissanayake administration on an issue that featured prominently in discussions surrounding public sector welfare during the lead-up to last year's elections.

Further details regarding the commission's timeline, terms of reference, and the identities of its 15 appointed members are expected to be announced by the President's office in due course.