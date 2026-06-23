Pakistan Braces for Dangerous Weather as Disaster Authority Declares Nationwide Alert

Pakistan's disaster management officials have declared a critical weather emergency, issuing a nationwide alert warning citizens of severe thunderstorms, torrential rainfall, widespread urban flooding, and the heightened risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) across the country.

NDMA Warns of Critical Weather Window

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued the alert on Sunday, describing the current period as a "critical" weather window that demands urgent attention and preparedness from both authorities and the general public.

The warning covers multiple hazardous weather phenomena expected to affect various parts of the country simultaneously, raising concerns among emergency response teams about their capacity to manage compounding disasters.

Range of Threats Identified

According to the NDMA, the key threats identified in the alert include:

Severe thunderstorms capable of causing significant damage to infrastructure and property

Heavy and sustained rainfall across multiple regions

Urban flooding in densely populated cities and towns

An elevated risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in northern mountainous areas

A Nation No Stranger to Flood Devastation

Pakistan has experienced increasingly severe flooding in recent years, most notably the catastrophic 2022 floods that submerged approximately one-third of the country, killed over 1,700 people, and caused billions of dollars in economic damage. Climate scientists have repeatedly pointed to Pakistan as one of the countries most vulnerable to the escalating effects of climate change.

Glacial Lake Outburst Floods pose a particular threat to northern communities, where rapidly melting glaciers due to rising temperatures have created hundreds of unstable glacial lakes capable of bursting without warning and sending devastating walls of water and debris into valleys below.

Authorities Urge Public Vigilance

Residents in high-risk zones have been urged to remain vigilant, follow official guidance, and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Emergency response teams are understood to be on heightened alert as the country enters this dangerous weather period.

The situation is being closely monitored by provincial disaster management authorities working in coordination with the NDMA at the federal level.

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